Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Effie Jo (Cardwell) French

Effie Jo (Cardwell) French Obituary
Effie Jo (Cardwell) French

Louisville - Effie Jo (Cardwell) French, 76, of Louisville passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home.

Effie Jo "Ganny" was a native of Butler Co., KY. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & friend to all. Effie Jo was a member of Beechland Baptist Church and had retired from Dynacraft.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arvel and Vernie Cardwell; former husband, John A. French; a sister, Pansy Parks; two brothers, Fred and Rod Cardwell.

Left to carry on her wonderful memory are her two children, Tammy Cate (Rick) and Tim French (Brent Porter); four grandchildren, Ricki Jo, Clayton, Madison and Montgomery; a brother Dwayne Cardwell (Debbie); sister-in-law, Delphia; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The family would like to thank the care givers and staff at Hosparus of Louisville for the loving care that she received.

Memorial gifts to Hosparus of Louisville are appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019
