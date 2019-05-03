Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity World Outreach Center
10307 Seatonville Rd
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity World Outreach Center
10307 Seatonville Rd
Effie M. Swan


Effie M Swan

Louisville - 93, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.

She was preceded in death by, Monika Swan, Gail Swan and Glenn Sea.

Effie is survived by her husband, Sanders Swan; children; Linda Mulligan (Charles), Cassandra Sea, Kathy Smallwood (Jerome), and Timothy Swan (Rose), 3 Siblings; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation: Tuesday May 7, 2019. 10-11 am at Trinity World Outreach Center. 10307 Seatonville Rd, with Funeral to follow at 11 am. Burial Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019
