Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Bernard's Church
7500 Tangelo Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Chesnut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Mary Chesnut


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eileen Mary Chesnut Obituary
Eileen Mary Chesnut

Louisville - Eileen Mary Chesnut, nee Tarpey (born May 28, 1938), passed away in her home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. A lover of dogs and coffee, she was a retired Jefferson County schoolteacher who taught children of all ages and abilities for over 25 years.

She is preceded in death by Leon, her husband of 27 years, and her son, Matthew (Shawn). She is survived by her daughters, Beth Allyn and Mary Mudd, as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Please join our family on Saturday, March 2nd, 10am-12pm at St. Bernard's Church, 7500 Tangelo Dr. for a funeral visitation and mass. There will be a reception at Mom's home immediately afterward. In lieu of flowers, please consider living plants or donations to Hosparus (https://www.hosparushealth.org/donate).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now