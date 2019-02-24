|
Eileen Mary Chesnut
Louisville - Eileen Mary Chesnut, nee Tarpey (born May 28, 1938), passed away in her home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. A lover of dogs and coffee, she was a retired Jefferson County schoolteacher who taught children of all ages and abilities for over 25 years.
She is preceded in death by Leon, her husband of 27 years, and her son, Matthew (Shawn). She is survived by her daughters, Beth Allyn and Mary Mudd, as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Please join our family on Saturday, March 2nd, 10am-12pm at St. Bernard's Church, 7500 Tangelo Dr. for a funeral visitation and mass. There will be a reception at Mom's home immediately afterward. In lieu of flowers, please consider living plants or donations to Hosparus (https://www.hosparushealth.org/donate).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019