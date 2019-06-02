|
Eileene Johnson MacFalls
Louisville - who came from New York City to Louisville with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) in 1988, died peacefully in her sleep on May 25, 2019, at age 81. She was born in Coral Gables, Florida, graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1960, and did graduate studies at Princeton Theological Seminary. She held various positions in the denomination in the areas of mission and stewardship interpretation. In 2000, as marketing manager for Horizons magazine, she retired completing 36 years.
In retirement, as a Ruling Elder and member of Central Presbyterian Church, she continued to serve. She was clerk of session, member and librarian of the choir, and a driving force behind the weekly Wednesday lunch program that provides hot meals for more than a hundred persons from the neighborhood. Known for her common sense, wisdom and intelligence she was often on committees requiring those gifts, such as those changing the prohibitive policies toward gay, lesbian, transgender and bisexual persons, or assisting churches in crisis.
Music from childhood opened a deep sensitivity to God, and she was a quiet force in bringing music to others in both the church and the city. Central Church enjoys a Steinway Grand piano and special concerts throughout the year due to her leadership. She was a devoted supporter of the Louisville Orchestra. She attended the Opera and Actors Theatre. She enjoyed book discussions and was a fan of basketball and football. At one time she and her husband canoed the waterways of this country. She went on safari in Kenya and visited Europe numerous times. She was in Prague on 9/11.
Eileene is survived by her sister Cecelia Johnson Eder and brother-in-law Matthias Eder with whom she traveled and spent holidays, and by her brother John Earl Johnson. All live in Florida.
Her husband Rev. Donald E. MacFalls preceded her in death, as did her parents Margaret Miller Johnson and John Blondin Johnson.
The funeral will be on Saturday, June 8, 11:00 a.m. followed by visitation at Central Presbyterian Church, 318 W. Kentucky Street, Louisville.
Burial will be at George Washington Memorial Park in Plymouth, PA.
Kindly make memorial contributions to Central Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019