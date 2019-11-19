Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Elaine M. (Dallmann) Rager


1930 - 2019
Elaine M. (Dallmann) Rager Obituary
Elaine M. (Dallmann) Rager

Clarksville - Elaine Mary "Dallmann" Rager, 89, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Elaine was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Clarksville. She liked camping, fishing, bingo, and being with her grandchildren.

She was born on September 19, 1930 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Arthur and Rose (Schelp) Dallmann. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carl Rager, Sr.; son, Robert Carl Rager, Jr.; siblings, Harold and James Dallmann; and great-grandson, Daniel Long.

Elaine is survived by her children, Donna (Tom) DeArk, Tony (Linda) Rager, Kathy (Mike) Kruer, and Lynn Rager; sister, Janet Krininger; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3PM to 8PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany, (3309 Ballard Lane). Her Funeral Mass will be at 10AM on Saturday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with cremation and private burial to follow at a later date.

The family requests that contributions in Elaine's memory be made to the .

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
