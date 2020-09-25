1/
Elaine McCarron Scn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine McCarron, SCN

Louisville - Elaine McCarron, SCN, 88, (formerly Sister Michael Maria) was born in Washington, D.C. She died on September 21, 2020 in Louisville, KY. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 67 years.

Sister Elaine served in educational ministries, teaching primary grades at schools in Kentucky and Virginia from 1953-1967. She was principal at St. Mary School in Richmond, VA.

From 1967-1978 Sister Elaine served the Diocese of Richmond, VA, as an educational consultant. She later served as the minister of religious education for parishes in Virginia and Maryland.

At the request of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Sister Elaine assisted in preparing teachers to teach religion in Riga, Latvia as a way of developing the Church in Eastern Europe. For several summers, Sister Elaine was an adjunct professor in catechetics at the Toronto School of Theology. She also spent time in Belize to help establish and strengthen catechetical programs.

Sister Elaine served her SCN Community as a volunteer in the Archives at Nazareth from 2009-2019.

She is survived by her sisters Joan M Robinson and Maureen M Mahoney, her extended family and by her religious community.

Sister Elaine will be buried in the Nazareth Cemetery on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved