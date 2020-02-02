|
Elaine Monsour
Louisville - Elaine (Quarles) Monsour, 75, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones.
She was born February 4, 1944 to the late Sam and Helen Quarles. She attended Our Mother of Sorrows grade school and was a proud graduate and generous supporter of Assumption High School and Down Syndrome of Louisville.
In 1965 she married Dave Monsour, and together they raised three children and were blessed with five grandchildren. They enjoyed many trips and adventures all over the world with close friends and family and shared a love for dancing and listening to music. She also shared her joy and enthusiasm for the game of tennis with some of her dearest friends.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Andrea, brothers Pat and Don Quarles and sister Martha Bray.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dave and three children Denise Shea (John), Michael Monsour (Sharon) and Stephanie Monsour; five beloved grandchildren Morgan, Zach, Riley, Cassie and Lexie. She also leaves to cherish her memory siblings, Bob Quarles (Nancy), Linda Wise (Steve) Diane Dick (Terry); sister-in-laws Betty Quarles and Teresa Quarles; brother-in-law, Tommy Bray and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family is deeply grateful to friends and family for their love and prayers and to all those at Hosparus for their sincere care and compassion.
Visitation will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 1:00-8:00. A funeral mass will be held Friday at 10:00am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020