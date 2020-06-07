Elaine Theresa BresnahanLouisville - 85 - 09/27/34 - 06/06/20. Born in Boston, MA, and a resident of Louisville, KY, since 2012. She was the oldest child of Charles and Dora Evans. Preceded in death by her parents, son James, and siblings Charles Evans Jr, Josephine Chipoli, Margaret Mara, and George Evans.She is survived by Tom, her loving and devoted husband of 63 years; children - Tom (Barb), Chuck (Andrea), Dan (Lynne), and Denise; granddaughters - Megan, Caitlin, Lindsey, Keri (Matt) LaValley, Sarah, Caroline, and Danielle; step-grandchildren Eddie (Mandy) Raidt, Emily (Darick) Crumbly, and Virginia Russell; siblings Alice (Fred) Madio, Billy (Jeanette) Evans, Artie (Linda) Evans, and Marie (Bob) Hurley; many nieces and nephews and their children.Elaine was a trailblazer, a member of the first class of women to graduate from Boston College in 1956. She was a teacher at the elementary school level, with Master's Degree in Education from Plymouth State College, earned while teaching and managing four unruly teens and preteens. She was a breast cancer survivor, loving, patient, firm, decisive, strong in her Catholic faith, well-read, a lover of crossword puzzles, a traveler with an adventurous spirit, but above all, she was adored as a wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend. A private requiem mass will be held in Louisville, with a separate mass and celebration of her life at a later date in Boston. In lieu of flowers, Elaine asked that acts of kindness or donations be directed towards homeless programs and to The Parkinson's Disease Foundation.