Elaine Theresa Bresnahan
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Theresa Bresnahan

Louisville - 85 - 09/27/34 - 06/06/20. Born in Boston, MA, and a resident of Louisville, KY, since 2012. She was the oldest child of Charles and Dora Evans. Preceded in death by her parents, son James, and siblings Charles Evans Jr, Josephine Chipoli, Margaret Mara, and George Evans.

She is survived by Tom, her loving and devoted husband of 63 years; children - Tom (Barb), Chuck (Andrea), Dan (Lynne), and Denise; granddaughters - Megan, Caitlin, Lindsey, Keri (Matt) LaValley, Sarah, Caroline, and Danielle; step-grandchildren Eddie (Mandy) Raidt, Emily (Darick) Crumbly, and Virginia Russell; siblings Alice (Fred) Madio, Billy (Jeanette) Evans, Artie (Linda) Evans, and Marie (Bob) Hurley; many nieces and nephews and their children.

Elaine was a trailblazer, a member of the first class of women to graduate from Boston College in 1956. She was a teacher at the elementary school level, with Master's Degree in Education from Plymouth State College, earned while teaching and managing four unruly teens and preteens. She was a breast cancer survivor, loving, patient, firm, decisive, strong in her Catholic faith, well-read, a lover of crossword puzzles, a traveler with an adventurous spirit, but above all, she was adored as a wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend. A private requiem mass will be held in Louisville, with a separate mass and celebration of her life at a later date in Boston. In lieu of flowers, Elaine asked that acts of kindness or donations be directed towards homeless programs and to The Parkinson's Disease Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved