Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Louisville - Elaine Thompson, 63, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.

She was born on June 15, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky to David Thompson and Lillian Sowell. She is preceded in death by her Father, David L. Thompson, and Step-Father, James A. Offutt.

Elaine is survived by Mother, Lillian D. Offutt, Sisters: Nellie M. Burris, Sharon L. Thompson, and Teresa Offutt, Brothers: David Sowell, Jeff Offutt, and Roderick Offutt.

A gathering for Elaine's family and friends will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-Southwest Louisville Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway). Her celebration of life will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 25, at the funeral home. Her burial will be on May 29, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Elaine's memory be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019
