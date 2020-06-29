Elbert H. Holland
Elbert H. Holland

Louisville - 78, passed away Sat. June 27, 2020. Survivors: siblings, Dorothy Smith, McDonald Holland (Vicky), Hostine Holland and other relatives and friends. Visitation: Thurs. 10AM followed by service at 12PM. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 2718 Virginia Ave. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
