Elbert H. Holland



Louisville - 78, passed away Sat. June 27, 2020. Survivors: siblings, Dorothy Smith, McDonald Holland (Vicky), Hostine Holland and other relatives and friends. Visitation: Thurs. 10AM followed by service at 12PM. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 2718 Virginia Ave. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery.









