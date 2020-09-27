Elbert Ray Devers
Louisville - Ray was born on West Magnolia Street near Central Park on October 6, 1928 in Louisville, KY. The family moved to Oxmoor Farm during the Depression because his father was unable to find work.
The Devers moved several times as Ray was growing up. They purchased a home on S. 32nd Street. In 1946, they moved to the country, PRP. Ray has lived there ever since.
For a couple of years, Ray worked as a deliveryman and a stock clerk for a grocery store before finding a job at Kraft Food Co. In 1951, he was drafted into the Marine Corp. He did very well there and became the "honor man" of his platoon assisting the drill instructor in boot camp.
When he returned to Louisville, he went back to his job at Kraft and was made sales supervisor at age 23. He worked for Kraft for 10 years until he went to work for Winn Dixie as a store manager.
In 1956, he married Doris Patricia Ellis. After working with Winn Dixie, the couple moved to Middletown, KY as owner and manager of a grocery store. But the couple were divorced in 1965. They had no children.
In 1969, Ray returned to his Mother's home to help care for her while working as Executive Vice President of Redmon Brokerage Co. In 1973, he left Redmon to open his own distributorship with Hartz Pet Supplies. In 1980, Hartz took over all their distributorships and Ray returned to Redmon.
In his private life, Ray had many friends and neighbors with whom he had good relationships. He retired at 62 from Redmon. He did volunteer work and odd jobs for friends and acquaintances until he was just past 80 years old.
Ray is preceded in death by his father, mother and half brother who was 12 years older (passed in August 1978).
A memorial service will be held at Janes house, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, The Salvation Army, Volunteers Of America, and Alley Cat Advocates.