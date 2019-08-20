|
Elda "Faye" Petty
Louisville - Elda "Faye" Petty, 77, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. She was a woman of many vocations including being a licensed beautician, a UofL graduate, a journalist, she taught English as a second language and GED courses, Faye worked in a factory and a daycare. She is preceded in death by her mother, Amelia Melton. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Nolon Petty; children, Sherry (Steve) Rosenacker, Anita Michelle Petty; grandchildren, Paula (Kenny) Tackett, Amelia (Keith) Adkins, Dylan (Elizabeth) Petty; great-grandchildren, Elias and Cora Tackett, and Luella Adkins. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2pm at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation from 12pm until the time of service. Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share condolences with Faye's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019