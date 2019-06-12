Services
Elder Gene Calvin Ballard Sr. Obituary
Elder Gene Calvin Ballard Sr.

Louisville - 70, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019.

He was a member and Elder of New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Ballard; children, Gene C. Ballard, Jr. (Tonya), Cherhonda Humphries (Maurice) and Starilyn Tate; parents, Annie & Charles Wilfork; 8 grandchildren; 5 siblings, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 6pm -9pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 at New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3248 Taylor Blvd.

Funeral: 11am Friday, June 14, at the church, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019
