Elder James Janion LeeLouisville - son of the late Mr. James Cosby and Rev. Bessie Mae Kelley, was born, sunrise, on June 20, 1945, in Athens, Alabama. In 1965, James relocated to Louisville, Kentucky, where he lived for over 50 years before returning to Huntsville, Alabama, in June 2018. His sunset was completed on November 24, 2020, at Regency Retirement Center in Huntsville, Alabama.James was preceded in death by his three brothers Sylvester Cosby, James Cosby and Tommy Townsend Jr., as well as two stepbrothers Ernest Lee Hardin and Robert Owens Hardin. He leaves to treasure his warmest memories to his "Magnificent Seven" daughters, Edna "Lee" Phillips (Charles) of Huntsville, AL, Annie Crutcher (James) of Madison, AL, their loving sister Sharon Clemons (Bobby) of Madison, AL, whom James claimed as a daughter, Mona Mashack (Curtis), Cheakita Webster (Aaron), Tasha Garrett (Anthony) of Louisville, KY, Shearease Lee Stoner (Brian) of Atlanta GA, and Tracy Wilson (Otis) of Houston, TX. James leaves fond memories with his favorite Aunt, Dorothy Mae Lee of Athens, and nine siblings, Lawrence W. Cosby, of Athens, AL, Elaine Cosby, Velma Simmons, Ernest Hardin, Jr. of Louisville, KY, Maggie Wright of Dallas, TX, Mary Hardin-Hill (Thomas), Brenda Hardin of Louisville, KY, Darrell Hardin (Toni) of Nashville, TN and Betsy Kelley of Louisville, KY. He also leaves a legacy cherished with his 20 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, family, and friends.He will be laid to rest at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, in Louisville, KY.