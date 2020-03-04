Resources
Elder Tommy Lee Harris


1946 - 2020
Elder Tommy Lee Harris Obituary
Elder Tommy Lee Harris

Oct. 19, 1946-Feb. 29, 2020

An educator who left a legacy of public service, Elder Tommy Lee Harris, born October 19, 1946 in Limestone County Alabama, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 29, 2020 in Huntsville, Alabama. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Beverly T. Harris, and family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Alabama A&M University National Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. Royal Funeral Home, directing.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
