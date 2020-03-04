|
Elder Tommy Lee Harris
Oct. 19, 1946-Feb. 29, 2020
An educator who left a legacy of public service, Elder Tommy Lee Harris, born October 19, 1946 in Limestone County Alabama, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 29, 2020 in Huntsville, Alabama. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Beverly T. Harris, and family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Alabama A&M University National Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. Royal Funeral Home, directing.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020