Elder William Louis Wright Obituary
Elder William Louis Wright

Louisville - Elder William Louis Wright, 80, passed away in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

He was the former Pastor of The Church of God Sanctified and a retired educator of Jefferson County Public School.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Frierson-Wright; children, Bridgett Francis (Kurt), Carla Mason (David) and Elder William Chris Wright (Tracey); 7 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; siblings, Mary Jane Wright and R.Rita Martin.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1368 So. 28th St., with the funeral service to follow at noon.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
