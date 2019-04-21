|
Elder William Louis Wright
Louisville - Elder William Louis Wright, 80, passed away in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
He was the former Pastor of The Church of God Sanctified and a retired educator of Jefferson County Public School.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Frierson-Wright; children, Bridgett Francis (Kurt), Carla Mason (David) and Elder William Chris Wright (Tracey); 7 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; siblings, Mary Jane Wright and R.Rita Martin.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1368 So. 28th St., with the funeral service to follow at noon.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019