Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eldon Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldon W. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eldon W. Brown Obituary
Eldon W. Brown

Jeffersontown - Eldon W. Brown, 79, of Jeffersontown, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was a native of Jeffersontown, a retired employee of General Electric, where he worked for 30 years, and a member of Kings Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Brown.

Eldon is survived by two sons, Ted (Linda) and Steve (Paige) Brown; four grandchildren, Ben (Jessica), Nick (Trinity), Travis Brown, and Taylor McQueary (Zane); along with four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Mr. Dave Hume and friends at West Broadway Baptist Church, Jeffersontown, and the staff at Hosparus for their love and care during this difficult time. Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now