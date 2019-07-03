|
Eldon W. Brown
Jeffersontown - Eldon W. Brown, 79, of Jeffersontown, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was a native of Jeffersontown, a retired employee of General Electric, where he worked for 30 years, and a member of Kings Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Brown.
Eldon is survived by two sons, Ted (Linda) and Steve (Paige) Brown; four grandchildren, Ben (Jessica), Nick (Trinity), Travis Brown, and Taylor McQueary (Zane); along with four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Mr. Dave Hume and friends at West Broadway Baptist Church, Jeffersontown, and the staff at Hosparus for their love and care during this difficult time. Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019