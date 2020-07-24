Eleanor Alois Lewis
Louisville - Eleanor Alois Gray Lewis, age 94, passed away July 23, 2020, at Springhurst Health and Rehab. She was born November 15, 1925, in Meade County, KY, to the late David Clarence Gray, Jr. and Inez Ethel Bewley Gray. She was a graduate of Shawnee Girls High School in 1943. She retired from First National Bank of Louisville in 1990 after working there for over 15 years as a bank teller. She then spent more than two decades as a volunteer at the VA hospital. She was a member of the John Marshall Chapter of the DAR. She felt her greatest contributions in life were the raising of her three children and her faithful ministry as a pastor's wife for forty years. She served alongside her husband, Rev. James B. Lewis (married 72 years), at Clark's Creek Baptist Church, Grant County Ky; Ormsby Avenue Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky;
First Baptist Church, Corbin Ky; Rockford Lane Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky; and Westport Road Baptist Church, Louisville,Ky. After retirement in 1989 she and Jim were long time members at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Louisville. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Marguerite Gray Rhodes, and her brother, Albert James Gray.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Lewis Springs (Lance) of Louisville; James Barry Lewis (Cliff Goulet) of Lake Worth FL; and Peter Gray Lewis (Sook Jin Jo) of New York City; two grandchildren, Jason Springs (Atalia Omer) of South Bend, IN; and Amanda Langlands (Bryan) of Georgetown KY as well as six great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by sisters Mary David Gray Myles of Shelbyville, KY; Barbara Gray Rolph, of Louisville; and a brother, Richard Michael Gray of Holland, Oh.
Her family is grateful to the loving caregivers at Springhurst Pines Assisted Living and Health and Rehab where she lived the last three years of her life. Gratitude is also due her Hosparus team who walked by her side and ours at the end.
Private Internment will be at Cave Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Contributions of sympathy may be made to Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, 400 East College Street, Georgetown, Ky, 40324, or to a charity of your choice
