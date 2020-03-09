|
Eleanor Ann Kayrouz
Louisville - Eleanor Ann Kayrouz, age 40, a much-loved mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ellie was born on August 3, 1979 in Louisville, Kentucky, and was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes (1994) and Sacred Heart Academy (1998). Ellie was a deeply loving mother, who could light up any room with her kind-hearted spirit and loving nature. Her big heart and smile will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother Carol Kayrouz; grandparents Joseph and Mary Jo Bauer, and Joseph Kayrouz; uncle Stephen Bauer; and aunt Judi Bauer. She is survived by her adoring son Bauer Walker Mancini-Kayrouz and his father David Walker Mancini; father Dennis Kayrouz; brother, Denny Kayrouz (Kim); three sisters, Dana Shreve (Tom), Stephanie Buttes (Paul), and Lisa Blandford (Matt); nieces and nephews Ashley, Tommy, and Caroline Shreve, Emma Kayrouz, and Elizabeth and Lilly Buttes; grandmother Norma Kayrouz; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40207. A celebration of Ellie's life will be held on Friday at 10am at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bauer W. Mancini-Kayrouz Education Fund. 8811 Stockport Rd. Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020