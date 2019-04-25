Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Eleanor H. Loyd Obituary
Eleanor H. Loyd

Louisville - Loyd, Eleanor 82 of Louisville, born April 9, 1937 passed away April 23, 2019 at Hosparus Inpatient Pallative Care Center. She was wife of 60 years to Raymond E. Loyd, proud mother M. Krista Loyd (deceased) and Alan Brien Loyd (deceased), leaving 5 grandchildren and a multitude of friends and family.

She was a proud graduate of Auburn University trained as a teacher. She taught school for several years until her children came. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

She was most proud of the hundreds of 4 year scholarships to Auburn she and her husband have given to her home county for the last 18 years.

Auburn University has memorialized her with a math lab and stadium gate in her honor.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd East Louisville. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 27th, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
