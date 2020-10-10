1/1
Eleanor Mae Troutman
Eleanor Mae Troutman

Mt. Washington - Eleanor Mae Troutman, 80, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Baptist Health.

She was a native of Mt. Washington, a 1958 graduate of the Mt. Washington High School, a member of the Mt. Washington Lioness Club, Mt. Washington Historical Society, and First Baptist Church of Mt. Washington. She dedicated her life to her community, serving most recently on the Mt. Washington Beautification Committee, and was the former owner of her family business, the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home which was established in 1885.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grigsby and Elizabeth McFarland.

Eleanor is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, A. Gayle Troutman; two children, Deanna Dukes (David) and Layne Troutman; three grandchildren, Ryan and Abby Troutman, Will Dukes; her beloved dog, Ginger; and was a beloved Nanu to Laura Rideout (Jonathan), Matthew and Katie Proffitt. She will also be remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Mt. Washington with burial to follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home and after 11 a.m. Monday at the church.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are suggested to her church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
