Eleanor Sleamaker Brinson
Louisville - Eleanor Sleamaker Brinson, born Sept 26, 1920 in Hiseville, KY to the late Dora Vance and Robert Lee Sleamaker, finished her life journey Nov. 18, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her parents Rev. Dr. Robert L. Sleamaker and Dora Vance Sleamaker; her sister Mary Sue Sleamaker Kruse; her brother Robert Love Sleamaker; her nephew Roy Edward Webster III and her beloved husband and partner of 64 years, Rev. Dr. John C. Brinson, and their infant son Robert Summers Brinson. As a daughter of a United Methodist minister, she enjoyed growing up in various towns, graduating from Louisville's Atherton High School for Girls and the University of Louisville with a major in elementary education. During their marriage, Eleanor and John served Kentucky churches together in Shepherdsville, Dawson Springs, Leitchfield, Vine Grove, Bowling Green (Broadway UMC), Cadiz, Princeton (Ogden UMC) , and Louisville (St. Mark, Parkview, Kenwood) and, after retirement, served at Buechel, Middletown, Highland and Overdale United Methodist Churches. Eleanor taught elementary school in most of those towns for a total of 26 years, always looking for new ways to implement learning with creativity. In addition to teaching school, Eleanor loved all aspects of the United Methodist Church, was active in The United Methodist Women and often led a Junior Choir in the churches she and Rev. Dr. Brinson served. Eleanor and her loved ones were blessed to have a wonderful celebration for her 100th birthday. Even with the pandemic restrictions, she said she felt no one had ever received as much attention as she had and that the day itself was "like a piece of Heaven." She was excited to receive all the loving tributes, and the recurring theme people mentioned was that she was amazing, that she shared love with all she met and that she was an ultimate encourager. No Celebration of Life could be stronger than the one she attended herself; her family thanks all who contributed to her joy. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia S. Brinson (Jerry Fielden) and Deborah R. Brinson, her brother Willard V. Sleamaker (Patricia Danforth) of Vassalboro, ME and her sister, Pat Sleamaker Webster Rankin (Rev. Dr. Don) of Lake Junaluska, NC., several nieces and nephews and the loving extended family-by-choice of Buechel United Methodist Church where she was a member. The family appreciates the care she received from staff at Belmont Sr. Living, at Dominion Sr. Living personal care and from Caring Excellence. Due to the current pandemic and safety concerns, the funeral service will be private; however, it will be livestreamed at 10:00 AM Sat., Dec. 5 and will also be available for viewing later: please visit www.HighlandsFuneralHome.com
, then click on Eleanor Brinson's obituary where you will find the link (button or url).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of caring for others by wearing masks and showing love; contributions can be made to Buechel United Methodist Church, Hosparus or a charity of your choice
.