Eleanora May Lamberg
Louisville - Eleanora May Lamberg, 94, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital.
Eleanora was born in Evansville then moved to Louisville in 1955 to work at Philip Morris, where she retired after 30 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Bertha Lamberg; sister, Lila Gish and longtime friend, Dorothy Sheridan.
She is survived by her nephew, Robert Lamberg; great nephews, Robert Lamberg Jr., Robert Lamberg III, Brady Lamberg, and Killian Lamberg.
Burial will take place at a later date at Alexander Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019