Elene Hurst Jelsma
Louisville - Elene Hurst Jelsma, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb 27, 2020. Her husband, Dr. Richard K. Jelsma was by her side.
Born on February 24, 1937 to Dr. Arthur T. and Marion F. Hurst, she just celebrated her 83rd birthday. She graduated from Louisville Collegiate School and obtained a college degree at Smith College.
Elene devoted her life to her four children. In addition, she enjoyed traveling, spending time laughing with family and friends, and applied her creative spirit by painting an array of subjects from colorful landscapes to whimsical characters, and by writing and publishing a humorous book about raising her children, and by cooking "belly brigade" meals for her beloved husband Richard.
Elene was a devout Catholic her entire life, and she loved people and prayed her rosary many times each day. She had a great sense of humor, and she was always funny but never at the expense of another person. She gave generously without expecting anything in return and she never forgot a birthday, and her Christmas cards and gifts were awaited with eager anticipation by everyone. Throughout her life she was active in charitable organizations including at the St. John's Center for Homeless Men, Meals on Wheels, the Kentucky Art and Craft Museum, and St. Vincent de Paul.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, her sister Johanna Hurst Veeneman and several aunts and uncles. Elene is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard, her four children Richard Jelsma (Judy), Peter Jelsma (Julie), Carrie Jelsma (Doug), and Leigh Anne Fernandes (Eldon), and by nine grandchildren who are an endless source of joy. She is also survived by her brother Dr. Arthur T. Hurst, Jr., and by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6 from 3pm-5pm at Ratterman's Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road in Louisville. There will be a private graveside service for family at Cave Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Center for Homeless Men, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202 or the St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 17126, Louisville KY 40217-0126
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020