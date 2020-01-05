Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Louisville - Elenora Margaret Kelty (nee Chapman) 87, of Highview, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Baptist Health.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Kelty Peay.

Elenora is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Fred Kelty; Three children, Diane Weber (Tom), Debbie Stevens (Mark), and Dan Kelty (Sharon); along with 8 Grandchildren & 7 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit from Noon until time of service on Tuesday.

Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
