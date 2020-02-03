Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Elenora "Corrine" Smith


1931 - 2020
Elenora "Corrine" Smith Obituary
Elenora "Corrine" Smith

Louisville - 88, passed away, February 2, 2020 at the Nazareth Home. She was born September 22, 1931 in Louisville, Ky to the late Elnora Allis and Marshall Jewell. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Dewey David Smith and brother, Marvin Jewell.

Survivors include her children, Bernie Batcheldor (Vickie). Rita Batcheldor, Marcia Bennett (James), Mary Patricia Stark (Billy); grandchildren, Matthew Batcheldor, Brian Batcheldor, Emily Batcheldor, Maria Batcheldor, Sara Batcheldor, John Batcheldor, George Batcheldor, Joseph Batcheldor, Elizabeth Batcheldor, David Batcheldor, Ellanna Darugar, Mellissa Hayes; and 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
