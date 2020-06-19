Eleonore M. Moore
Louisville -
Eleonore M. Moore, 95, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church, she retired from Commonwealth Life Insurance Company after many years. She was born in Koenigsberg, East Prussia and met the love of her life, Basil Moore, when Basil was stationed in Germany after the war. Eleonore enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life, swimming, traveling, and singing in the choir at her church. She also loved coffee and cake dates with her daughter. She spent a lot of time with her 2 granddaughters, and her Hen parties with the ladies from the German club. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kurt and Margarete Kuschnierzyk; her loving husband of 58 years, Basil Moore; and her sister, Hilda Gross.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Detlef (Rochelle) Moore and Kyra(Eugene) O'Donnell; grandchildren, Erika (Andy) Minnette and Eleonore O'Donnell; great-grandchildren, Charles Minnette and Clara Minnette; and many other loving friends. The Service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8pm at the Funeral Home. Memorial Donations in Eleonore's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.