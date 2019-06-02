Services
Resources
Elias H. "Bud" Tingle Jr.

Louisville - Elias H. "Bud" Tingle, Jr., 81, has lifted off this mortal coil and gone to explore the universe. He is certain to report any discoveries in a tale well told. Stay tuned.

Bud is survived by his beloved wife, Kathryn "Tinka" Tingle, and by his son Michael D. Tingle, of ElCajon, CA., of whom he was most proud for his courageous and uncomplaining fight against mental illness. He is also survived by his step-mother, Jacqueline Tingle(of Fenwick, DE); his step-brother, Scott Rickards (of Portland, OR), three dear nephews Buddy Timmons, Brent Timmons and Dean Timmons (all of DE); and many great-neices and nephews. He leaves behind Charley the dog and Barkley the cat, who already miss him on their joint walks. This would be incomplete without mention of Bud's beloved cat JR who preceded him into the universe.;

Bud graduated from the University of Delaware and took umbrage at any belittlement of the Fighting Blue Hens. He then graduated from the UK School of Law and practiced until his death.

He loved insightful debate, reading, men's hats, the City of Louisville, St. James Court in the '70s, the old Butchertown Pub, Motown, Cardinal Sports, watching the sunset from his porch, and a good story

not overburdened by the truth. His sense of adventure took him to Kathmandu and twice to the Amazon. When making his break from corporate law, he undertook a Jack Kerouac-like hitchhiking trip to Aspen with only $50 in his pocket. Forty years later he confessed to having squirreled away an American Express card in his sock.

Bud detested cruelty to animals, economic disparity, phoney-ass people, the UK Wildcats, corporate creed, racism, self-serving members of Congress and the Evil Triumvirate of Trump, Mitch and Bevin. He was a true friend and an honest man whose word was gold.

The family thanks his Hosparus team of Elizabeth Scott, Betsy Cambron, Cheri Lang and Geri Luckett for their kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Director of Development, Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, Kentucky 40205
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019
