Elijah Young Sr.
Louisville - 75, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
He was a member of Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church, retired from Ford and a Marine Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Shirl Young; daughters, Queenella Wyatt (Tim) and Arneatha Shannon (William); sons, Elijah Young Jr., (Rosziana); stepchildren, Stephanie Johnson, Angela, Reggie and Felicia Smith; 3 sisters; 1sister in law; 3 brothers; 21 grandchildren, a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Little Flock Baptist Church, 1030 So. Hancock St, with the funeral to follow at noon, burial: 10am Thursday, October 3, 2019 in KY Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019