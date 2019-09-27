Resources
More Obituaries for Elijah Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elijah Young Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elijah Young Sr. Obituary
Elijah Young Sr.

Louisville - 75, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

He was a member of Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church, retired from Ford and a Marine Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Shirl Young; daughters, Queenella Wyatt (Tim) and Arneatha Shannon (William); sons, Elijah Young Jr., (Rosziana); stepchildren, Stephanie Johnson, Angela, Reggie and Felicia Smith; 3 sisters; 1sister in law; 3 brothers; 21 grandchildren, a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Little Flock Baptist Church, 1030 So. Hancock St, with the funeral to follow at noon, burial: 10am Thursday, October 3, 2019 in KY Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elijah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.