Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisa Spalding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisa Spalding

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elisa Spalding Obituary
Elisa Spalding

Taylorsville - Elisa Spalding, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Elisa was born to the late John Jr. and Sally Spalding in Louisville. She has been a violinist in the Louisville Orchestra since 1976 and was also a member of the Commonwealth String Quartet. In addition, she was a graduate of the University of Louisville and taught violin for 25 years. She also raised and showed basset hounds and was a member of the Kentuckiana Basset Hound Club

She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John Spalding III.

She is survived by her son, Ryan Arms (Andrea); stepdaughter, Lindsey McMillan; grandchildren, Madison, Paxton, and Elliot Arms; brother, Franz Spalding (Mary); sisters, Sandy Lavender (David Sheehan) and Susan Southerland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Elisa will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will take place before the service from 10 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday.

Memorial donations may be made in Elisa's memory to the Louisville Orchestra through louisvilleorchestra.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now