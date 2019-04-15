Elisa Spalding



Taylorsville - Elisa Spalding, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.



Elisa was born to the late John Jr. and Sally Spalding in Louisville. She has been a violinist in the Louisville Orchestra since 1976 and was also a member of the Commonwealth String Quartet. In addition, she was a graduate of the University of Louisville and taught violin for 25 years. She also raised and showed basset hounds and was a member of the Kentuckiana Basset Hound Club



She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John Spalding III.



She is survived by her son, Ryan Arms (Andrea); stepdaughter, Lindsey McMillan; grandchildren, Madison, Paxton, and Elliot Arms; brother, Franz Spalding (Mary); sisters, Sandy Lavender (David Sheehan) and Susan Southerland; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services for Elisa will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will take place before the service from 10 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday.



Memorial donations may be made in Elisa's memory to the Louisville Orchestra through louisvilleorchestra.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary