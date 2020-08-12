Eliza Bradford
Louisville - 91, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was a dedicated member of Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church for 65 years.
Survivors: 9 children, 25 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church, 426 South 15th Street. A private service for the family will immediately follow visitation. Burial in Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery. G.C. Williams in charge of arrangements
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.