Eliza Bradford
Eliza Bradford

Louisville - 91, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was a dedicated member of Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church for 65 years.

Survivors: 9 children, 25 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church, 426 South 15th Street. A private service for the family will immediately follow visitation. Burial in Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery. G.C. Williams in charge of arrangements




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 10:00 AM
Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
