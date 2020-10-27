1/1
Elizabeth Ann "Libby" (Freeland) Beck
Elizabeth "Libby" Ann (Freeland) Beck

Louisville - 76, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born on August 17, 1944 to her late parents, Florence Edna Fehler Hart and William C. Freeland. She was the only child of this union. Libby was a friend, wonderful wife, and the greatest mother. She graduated from Western Kentucky University and worked at various Financial institutions. She later retired from Stock Yards Bank. In her spare time she loved to travel, and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Charlie" Allen Beck, Sr. who she met on a blind date. They were married in 1964 at West Louisville Church of Christ.

Libby was the mother of two sons, Dr. Charles Allen Beck, Jr, D.O., (Catherine) of Indianapolis and David William Beck (Sherri) of Lebanon Junction. Libby was a proud "Nana" of Brianne, Phillip, Tabitha, all of Lebanon Junction, and Poppy of New Zealand; and two adopted grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Chapel Hill United Church of Christ, 2307 Embassy Ln., Shively, KY 40216. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Friday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216 and from 12 - 2 PM on Saturday at Chapel Hill United Church of Christ.

In remembrance of Libby, please make memorial donations to Hosparus Health of Louisville (hosparushealth.org/donate).






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
