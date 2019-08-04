|
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Bradley
Louisville - 78, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on August 2, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Emmanuel and Ernestine Warren.
She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Senior Club and Bereavement Committee. She was a devoted Ursuline Associate and worked for the Archdiocese of Louisville and Ursuline Sisters of Louisville.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Warren. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, James Robert "Bob" Bradley, Sr.; sons, James Robert "Jim", Jr. and Patrick Warren "Pat" (Kim); sister, Theresa Gill; grandchildren, Michelle, Gavin and Jessie; her great-grandchildren, Jameson and Bailey; a host of nieces and nephews. Her loving and giving spirit will be missed by her family and lifelong friends.
Her funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Dr. with burial following in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, from 1 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4832 Cane Run Rd. and from 9 - 10 a.m. at her church the day of her funeral.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus or the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019