McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Cheatham

Mt. Washington - Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Cheatham, 83, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

She was a native of Washington County, KY, a member of New Hope Baptist Church, and had attended Calvary Christian Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dalton Cheatham; her parents, Wheeler and Roberta Spalding; and siblings, William Spalding and Norma Burkhead.

Betty is survived by five children, Charlotte Lewis (Donald), Debra Bowman, Roger Young, Becky Shipman (Steve), and Michelle Revers (Matt); two brothers, James and Jerry Spalding; two sisters, Patricia Spalding and Mary Sue Goff; along with 8 Grandchildren; 5 Great Grandchildren; and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 12 p.m. Sunday.

Burial will take place in Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are suggested to Mt. Washington Community Ministries.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
