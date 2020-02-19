Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1920 Newburg Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Deck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" (Pasquino) Deck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" (Pasquino) Deck Obituary
Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" (Pasquino) Deck

LOUISVILLE - Betsy Deck, 83, died on February 16, 2020 at her home, encircled by the love and comfort of her family.

She is survived by her four children and their families: Stacy Deck and Steven Wirth and their family (Justin, Carrie, and Samuel Wirth; Austin Wirth; Jessica and Patrick Harbeson; and Becca Shade); Joe and Ann-Marie Deck and their children (Joseph and Jacob); Andy and Jill Deck and their children (A.J., Kevin, Katelyn, and Lauren); and Jennifer and Matt Samuelson and their children (Emily, Hannah, and Paige).

Visiting hours will be held at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, on Friday, February 21st from 3pm to 7pm with a closing prayer service at 7pm.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road, on Saturday, February 22nd at 11am with a reception immediately following in Aloysius Hall. All are welcome to attend, honor, and celebrate Betsy's life.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Betsy's name to any charitable organization of the donor's choosing.

The family is especially grateful to the staff at Treyton Oak Towers and to Dr. Adam Rojan for the exceptional care that Betsy received during the past year.

Betsy's obituary can be read in its entirety at www.highlandsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -