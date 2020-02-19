|
Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" (Pasquino) Deck
LOUISVILLE - Betsy Deck, 83, died on February 16, 2020 at her home, encircled by the love and comfort of her family.
She is survived by her four children and their families: Stacy Deck and Steven Wirth and their family (Justin, Carrie, and Samuel Wirth; Austin Wirth; Jessica and Patrick Harbeson; and Becca Shade); Joe and Ann-Marie Deck and their children (Joseph and Jacob); Andy and Jill Deck and their children (A.J., Kevin, Katelyn, and Lauren); and Jennifer and Matt Samuelson and their children (Emily, Hannah, and Paige).
Visiting hours will be held at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, on Friday, February 21st from 3pm to 7pm with a closing prayer service at 7pm.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road, on Saturday, February 22nd at 11am with a reception immediately following in Aloysius Hall. All are welcome to attend, honor, and celebrate Betsy's life.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Betsy's name to any charitable organization of the donor's choosing.
The family is especially grateful to the staff at Treyton Oak Towers and to Dr. Adam Rojan for the exceptional care that Betsy received during the past year.
Betsy's obituary can be read in its entirety at www.highlandsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020