Elizabeth Ann Hill Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Hill

Louisville - Elizabeth Ann Hill, 71, entered Eternal Life Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Betty was born in Louisville to the late Earl and Bertha Marlow. She was a dedicated member of Southeast Christian Church, an avid University of Kentucky sports fan, and certified orthopedic nurse. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Mike Hill.

Survivors include her sons, James Roberts III (Tracie) and Jeremy Roberts (Laura); grandchildren, Jessica Roberts (Lee Miles), Julianna Roberts, Logan Roberts, Audrey Roberts; and great granddaughter, Amelia Miles.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Funeral services in celebration of her life will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donation to Southeast Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
