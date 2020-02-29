Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St Thomas More Catholic Church
6105 S. 3 rd Street
Louisville, KY
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Lanham


1931 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Lanham Obituary
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Lanham

Fairdale - Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Lanham was born October 12, 1931 and passed away peacefully February 28, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and May Whitaker; brothers, James and Tommy Whitaker and sister, Lenora Risen.

Mrs. Lanham was met in death, with open arms, by her husband of 50 years, John William Lanham and their beloved dog Maggie.

She was a devout Catholic, loving wife, great mom, true friend, a fabulous cook and the rummy queen.

Mrs. Lanham is survived by her brother, Eddie and sister-in-law, Shirley Whitaker along with several nieces and nephews.

They say one's life is defined by the legacy you leave. Her legacy is the family she has left behind which include her children, Steve (Sharon), John (Millie), Eddie, Kenny (Tania) and Cathy (Todd); 11 grandkids; 14 great grandkids and 1 great-great grandkid.

We will all spend the rest of our lives honoring her legacy by living life by the lessons she taught us. Thank you mom rest easy…..we got this.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St Thomas More Catholic Church (6105 S. 3rd Street Louisville, KY 40214) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 3-8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road).

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Mass of the Air.

Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
