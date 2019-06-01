Elizabeth Ann "Beth" (Buckles) Striegel



New Albany - Elizabeth Ann "Beth" (Buckles) Striegel , 66, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 after a hard fought battle with breast cancer. She enjoyed shooting pool, working puzzles and spending time whenever she could out in the sun. Beth had a big personality that could light up any room and she had the ability to make new friends wherever she went. She spent the majority of her career in the printing industry and also worked part-time at Kohl's Department Store in New Albany.



She was born on May 7, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Marion and Helina (Jones ) Buckles. Beth is survived by her son, Adam Striegel; brother, Brooks Buckles; and sister, Nancy Thixton (Tom).



Cremation was chosen following Beth's wishes. Contributions in her memory be made to the (1201 Story Avenue, Suite 205, Louisville, KY 40206). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary