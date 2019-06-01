Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Striegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann "Beth" (Buckles) Striegel

Obituary Condolences

Elizabeth Ann "Beth" (Buckles) Striegel Obituary
Elizabeth Ann "Beth" (Buckles) Striegel

New Albany - Elizabeth Ann "Beth" (Buckles) Striegel , 66, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 after a hard fought battle with breast cancer. She enjoyed shooting pool, working puzzles and spending time whenever she could out in the sun. Beth had a big personality that could light up any room and she had the ability to make new friends wherever she went. She spent the majority of her career in the printing industry and also worked part-time at Kohl's Department Store in New Albany.

She was born on May 7, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Marion and Helina (Jones ) Buckles. Beth is survived by her son, Adam Striegel; brother, Brooks Buckles; and sister, Nancy Thixton (Tom).

Cremation was chosen following Beth's wishes. Contributions in her memory be made to the (1201 Story Avenue, Suite 205, Louisville, KY 40206). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now