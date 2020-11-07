Elizabeth Ann "Libby" ThompsonLOUISVILLE - Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Thompson, 86, passed away peacefully at her home with her children by her side. She spent her last years with Alesia, her baby, at her side day and night.Elizabeth was born in Loretto, Ky to Mary "Minnie" and William "Everett" Cambron. She was a loving wife and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband Francis "Otis" Thompson Sr; granddaughter Stephanie Lynn Mercer; sisters Dorothy Hemmer, Geneva Mattingly, and Geanell Cambron.Elizabeth was proud to be a housewife and mother. She was a licensed beautician, owning two beauty salons. Elizabeth is survived by her four children Sheila Ann Baxter (Butch), Francis Otis Thompson, Jr. (Pam), Debra Elizabeth Cruise (Doug), and Alesia Catherine Kirk (Morris); sisters Joann Bryant, Martha Culver, Charlene Blanford, Linda Ballard, Minnie Coyle; brother Junior Cambron; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren.Mass will be held Tuesday, 10:00 am, at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Rd. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 Monday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway.Memorial Gifts to Hosparus Health or Team Thompson's Walk to End Alzheimer's.