1/1
Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Thompson

LOUISVILLE - Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Thompson, 86, passed away peacefully at her home with her children by her side. She spent her last years with Alesia, her baby, at her side day and night.

Elizabeth was born in Loretto, Ky to Mary "Minnie" and William "Everett" Cambron. She was a loving wife and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband Francis "Otis" Thompson Sr; granddaughter Stephanie Lynn Mercer; sisters Dorothy Hemmer, Geneva Mattingly, and Geanell Cambron.

Elizabeth was proud to be a housewife and mother. She was a licensed beautician, owning two beauty salons. Elizabeth is survived by her four children Sheila Ann Baxter (Butch), Francis Otis Thompson, Jr. (Pam), Debra Elizabeth Cruise (Doug), and Alesia Catherine Kirk (Morris); sisters Joann Bryant, Martha Culver, Charlene Blanford, Linda Ballard, Minnie Coyle; brother Junior Cambron; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren.

Mass will be held Tuesday, 10:00 am, at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Rd. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 Monday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway.

Memorial Gifts to Hosparus Health or Team Thompson's Walk to End Alzheimer's.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved