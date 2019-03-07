|
Elizabeth Ann Wright
Louisville, KY - departed this life early Sunday morning at 3:20 a.m. at the age of 97. Born August 4, 1921 to the late Nettie Bell and Howard Dawson. She was married to the late Frank M. Wright who preceded her in death. In their marriage they had 14 children; 7 boys, 7 girls, and one step-daughter.
She worked hard as a factory worker and cook at Blue Boar Restaurant. She loved to say she was the main cook! She had a love for plants and flowers and had a green thumb for growing them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Wright; four sons, Howard Frank, Johnny Lee, Charles Anthony and Richard Martin and one step-daughter, Mary Francis Cross. Left to mourn are sons, Robert William (Deloris), James Rollin (Rita), Timothy Mitchell (Florence); daughters, Nettie Jane (Burnace Overstreet), Mary Catherine "Penny" (Milton Smith), Georgia Ann (Lawrence Winburn), Sarah Della Bradford, Jean Francis (Charles Moran), Barbara Louise Dow and Debra Carol Wright. She had 58 grandchildren, and a host of great grand-children, great-great grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019, at Newcomer Cremation, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway from 6pm-8pm. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 beginning at 10am at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, Louisville, KY.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019