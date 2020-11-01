1/1
Elizabeth Anne Williams
Elizabeth Anne Williams

Louisville - Elizabeth Anne "Libby" Williams, 58, entered Eternal Life Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Elizabeth was born in Louisville to the late Raymond and Nellie Wilberding. She was known by many for her phenomenal cooking and her quick-witted personality. She will be dearly missed and remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

Survivors include her daughter, Shelby Shepherd (Travis); grandson, Henry Shepherd; siblings, Laura Kirchner, Lanna Zeillmann (Don), Ray Wilberding (Reba), Anita Teets, and Angela Eisenmenger (Mark); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with a private burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness or The Healing Place. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
