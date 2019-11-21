|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Black- Montgomery
Louisville - Betsy Black Montgomery, 99, was born Elizabeth Jane Black in Tampi¬co, IL, famous for also being the birthplace of Ronald Reagan. This fact was widely touted in her family anyway, since no one has ever heard of Tampico and Reagan was born across the street from the Davis home. She was the only child of Edward Elmer Black, whose grandfa¬ther's family farmed in St. Jacob, IL, under a federal land grant as proclaimed in 1840 by the eighth president of the US, Martin Van Bu-ren. After moving to Louisville he became a business/typing teacher at Louisville Male High School. Her mother, Hazel May Davis Black, was a housewife and his family farm's business manager while it was being tenant farmed. Betsy took on that role after her mother's passing until she sold the farm after it had been in the family for 140 years. Betsy lamented never being able to renovate the farmhouse with its double porches up until her final days. Betsy preferred to be called the shorter nickname, Bets, rather than what she saw as the too formal Elizabeth, and this defined her person¬al philosophy on life, always preferring the simpler to the more formal. Betsy passed through the veil in her hundredth year on Tuesday, No¬vember 19th, 12 days short of her 100th birthday. She was greeted by her husband of 60 years, George Mitchell Montgomery; her par¬ents; her brother-in-law, A.T. "Biggie" Montgomery, and his wife Sara Youmans Montgomery; her sister-in-law, Mary Montgomery Williams; and the sister of her heart, Joyce Meredith of Mammoth Cave, KY, all of whom preceded her in passing.
Betsy's first ten years were spent in Louisville's west end; her parents then moved to a new house in a brand new subdivision located in what was then the distant suburbs, Audubon Park. She remained in that home for 72 years, leaving only briefly when she first married and when following George to basic training where he learned to repair air¬craft instruments, his favorite being the Mitchell B-25 bomber. Betsy graduated in 1937-1/2 from Louisville Girls' High where she was voted Best Dressed. When a young George Montgomery tried to sell "Professor Black" a ticket to a LMHS skating party, the professor suggested that George accompany his daughter, Betsy, to the party. George agreed and ap¬parently the blind date worked because the couple married on January 31st, 1942. They lived in an apartment on Third Street until George enlisted in the US Army Air Corps, accompanied by Betsy until he left for the Pacific fight. Betsy worked as a stenographer at United Mer¬cantile Agencies, a commercial collection agency, a position she held for 42 years, somewhat ahead of her time as a working mother, and where she capably demonstrated her excellent spelling skills, typing from a Dictaphone/dictation. Upon George's return from the war, the young couple always intended to move out of the Audubon Park home shared with her parents, but somehow never did. Perhaps that was because their only child, Jan, appeared and live-in baby-sitters are quite useful to working parents. When Jan grew up and moved out of state, Betsy followed the family continued the tradition begun by her father and introduced Jan to one of her UMA co-workers, Cooper Moseley. Cooper and Jan married sev¬eral years later. Betsy was recuperating from a hip replacement when George abruptly passed in 2002. Following her release from rehab, she moved to an accessible apartment at the Forum at Brookside, greatly enjoying her own space for the first time in her 82 years. Her remarkable memory enabled her to assist Jan from afar in downsizing the Audubon Park house. After eight years in her independent living apartment, she moved to a personal care apartment, the Ambassador Suites at the Forum, where she lived until Tuesday morning. Betsy and George loved their cabin at Lakeview Manor on Nolin Lake and had spent many happy days there. They especially enjoyed their next door neighbor, Joyce Meredith, who, in later years, became Bet¬sy's long-distance telephonic "alarm clock" when she moved to the Fo¬rum. Joyce enabled Betsy's addiction to bingo games by awakening her in time to walk to the games and to cash in her winnings at the Bingo Buck Store! Cooper and Jan are incredibly appreciative of the Forum staff who en¬abled Betsy to live life her way and in dignity despite night owl hours among other idiosyncrasies. Connie Linker, retired CNA (third shift, naturally!), and Karen Rucker, fabulous Activities Director, not only ad¬vocated for her but became dear friends. Jan is especially grateful to Connie Barnes, CNA with Peaceful Families, who stepped in during Bet¬sy's final month to cajole and entreat her, allowing Jan to just be Bet¬sy's daughter and not her caregiver.
Betsy was a Kentucky Colonel and 2011 recipient of a Visually Im¬paired Preschool Services Beacon Award. She is survived by her daughter, Jan, and son-in-law, Cooper, along with 4 nieces, 2 nephews, several cousins and her grand-cat, Sheba, who will miss riding on her grandmother's walker. Betsy was interred at Evergreen Cemetary. Betsy's 100th birthday party was already in the works and will contin¬ue as planned as a celebration of her life in lieu of a visitation and fu¬neral. Family and dear friends will gather in the Bistro at the Forum, 200 Brookside Drive, 40243 ( enter at the Pavilion instead of Ambas¬sador), from 2-4:30 on Sunday, December 1st. Dress casually (she wasn't formal, after all) in bright colors that she loved and bring your best Betsy stories! Charitable contributions in her memory may be made to Visually Impaired Preschool Services, a private non-profit agency where Jan was a founding board member and is a current em¬ployee. VIPS is at 1906 Goldsmith Ln., Louisville, KY 40206 or online at vips.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019