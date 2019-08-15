Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Elizabeth "Dolores" Borders


1924 - 2019
Elizabeth "Dolores" Borders Obituary
Elizabeth "Dolores" Borders

Louisville - On August 13, 2019, Elizabeth "Dolores" Borders passed away at the age of 95.

She was born on January 14, 1924 to the late Goebel and Ethel Thomas in Loretto, KY. On November 7, 1946, she married Joseph Thomas Borders, with whom she now joins in heaven. They were founding members of St. Martha Parish and raised two sons, Ken and Bruce.

Having twelve siblings, family was very important to her. One of her greatest joys were her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

"Mom Borders" will be forever remembered and cherished in our hearts and lives.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 16th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Her funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be made for a mass in her name at St. Martha Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
