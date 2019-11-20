Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
7335 Southside Drive
View Map
Elizabeth "Ann" Browning

Elizabeth "Ann" Browning Obituary
Elizabeth "Ann" Browning

Louisville - 79, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 19 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was a retired teller starting at First National Bank and committed her life there for 40+ years, and a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Peanut.

Left to cherish Ann's memory is her husband of 55 years, John Henry; children, Donald Browning (Kim), Dana Priddy (Gerald), and Dani Moran (Jason); grandchildren, Chris, Cory, Savannah, Austin, Cole, Mia, Alyssa, and Levi; and 7 great grandchildren.

The funeral Mass will be held at 10 am Saturday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 7335 Southside Drive with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Drive.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
