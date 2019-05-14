|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Carol Peak Kehl
PeWee Valley - Kehl, Elizabeth "Betty" C. Peak, 85, of Pewee Valley, passed away Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Betty was the most awesome mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church since 1974.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Jim Kehl and is survived by her children, Jim Kehl Jr. (Kate), Tim Kehl and Connie Fitch (Rick); her grandchildren, Bobby Kehl and Jaime Fitch, her sister, Shirley Marcum and many nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
Her funeral service will be Thursday, May 16 at 10 am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 212 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley with burial to follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019