|
|
Elizabeth Christie Murphy Harvin
Louisville - Elizabeth Christie Murphy Harvin, age 97, died October 30, 2019 at The Episcopal Church Home. "Libby' Murphy was born at home in Crescent Hill on February 5, 1922 to parents Bess Stokes Murphy and Edward Spencer Murphy. Growing up in Crescent Hill, she is listed on the "Cradle Role" of Crescent Hill Baptist Church in the 1920s.
She attended Emmet Field Elementary, Barrett Junior High, and Atherton High School for Girls before matriculating at the University of Louisville, where she joined Pi Beta Phi.
On April 29, 1944, Elizabeth Christie Murphy married Richard Lawson Harvin, who was her high school sweetheart and her friend since the age of two. For over 70 years, until Dick's death in 2015, Libby and Dick loved one another greatly and enjoyed together everything life, loving family and friends, and Louisville offers - from lazy days on the Ohio River to the excitement of U of L basketball to thought provoking drama at Actors Theater.
They also enjoyed travel throughout the continental US, particularly many wonderful family visits in Florida, New York and South Carolina, and extensive international travel in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, North, Central and South America. Libby treasured friendships made and sustained through The Younger Woman's Club and The Woman's Club of Louisville, the Crescent Hill Woman's Club, and - of course - the Crescent Hill Baptist Church.
She most enjoyed activities with her daughter and granddaughters, whose own achievements and adventures she enthusiastically encouraged. She was eager to volunteer in endeavors involving children - teaching six-year-old Sunday school, reading to critically ill children at Norton Children's Hospital, serving as a Brownie Scout leader and as PTA president at Rogers Clark Ballard Elementary School in the final year of the school's existence.
Libby is survived by her daughter Christie Harvin Owens (Joseph Owens) of Ridgewood, NJ; her granddaughters, Charlotte Campbell Owens and Elizabeth Owens Packard (Ryan) of New York, NY; and her great granddaughter Isabella Christie Packard of New York, NY. She is also survived by her beloved nieces, Nora Harvin Buchanan (Bill) of Diamond Head, MS and Marilyn Harvin Harkrider (Jim) of Houston, TX.
Funeral Service 10 AM Saturday November 23rd at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Private burial Cave Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in her memory to The Louisville Deaf Oral School Foundation, 111 E. Kentucky St., Louisville KY 40203, Crescent Hill Baptist Church or to your preferred charity are also deeply appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 20, 2019