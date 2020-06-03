Elizabeth "Liz" Dahl
Louisville - Elizabeth "Liz" Dahl, 72, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home of natural causes on May 25, 2020. Born in Poland on April 3, 1948 to Eve and Marian Sadlewski, Liz became a naturalized American citizen at the age of three. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, who endured the Holocaust and struggled to bring their child halfway around the world for a new life of freedom. Liz's most important mission was to make sure the love her parents shared would never be forgotten.
First and foremost a public relations and event planning entrepreneur, Liz was personally selected in 1979 by former First Lady of Kentucky Phyllis George Brown to be her Chief of Staff. They collaborated in bringing glamor, excitement, and a political awareness to the social scenes in Frankfort, Lexington, and Louisville. She created a massive PR network that focused the attention of both Hollywood and the Big Apple on the small city of Louisville, Kentucky, and boosted the movie industry's presence in the Commonwealth.
Liz designed, created, and marketed unique jewelry items including "Leglets" and "Ear Things" for all ages. Celebrities coast to coast wore her designs. She was an innovator in every regard, always ahead of the curve and anticipating each new trend.
Few professional backgrounds read as so extraordinary and diverse. Liz was an agent for All About Travel and a customer service representative at Z Salon. She developed and owned her own online service, Boomer Travel Patrol. International media outlets frequently requested content from Liz for her expertise in travel for the boomer generation, and she subsequently hosted her own radio show, "Travel Beat," and broadcasted on eYada.com as their "Travel Diva."
As a PR consultant and publicist, Liz orchestrated the grand opening of the innovative Mall St. Matthews Food Court and brought national attention to such varied projects as PIZZA EXPO, No More Violence Project, and HealthWorks Kids Museum. Her corporate clients included Z Salon and Spa, PlantJam Media Group, Cyber Chef, and SuperGroups.com. She brought unexpected recognition to artists including the former New Kids on the Block Joey Fatone's Not So Boy Band, early influencer Blondee, "Hustler" expose' author Tonya Flynt-Vega, and author Rick Stanley, whose first-person narrative as Elvis Presley's stepbrother captured the attention of readers world-wide. Without Liz, it would have been just another book about Elvis.
She was co-founder and PR Director of S.O.S (Students Organized for Somalia) and Travel Professionals. She served on the Board of Directors for Robin Hood Project and the Dream Factory. Liz was active in the leadership of Louisville's Business and Professional Women and marketed a "Beauty Book for Baby Boomers" which was a pet project, because Liz's professional appearance never skipped a beat!
Liz had a smile that shone as bright as the morning sun - loyal, loving, dedicated. She was a daughter first, a friend, a colleague, a mentor, an advocate, and a lover of animals especially her cat Miss Kitty, who crossed the Rainbow Bridge in January 2020. Her degree in Political Science from Purdue University and facility with five languages made her an ideal travel companion, and even in all the excitement of her work and famous associations, she lived a natural, healthy, and homeopathically-influenced life, committed to celebrating every day with hope and love.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life is planned for a later a date. A video of the service will be available. Please refer to GoFundMe at gf.me/u/x6h8jt for more information about donations and her favorite charity. Arrangements entrusted to Owen Funeral Home-Dixie Hwy.
Louisville - Elizabeth "Liz" Dahl, 72, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home of natural causes on May 25, 2020. Born in Poland on April 3, 1948 to Eve and Marian Sadlewski, Liz became a naturalized American citizen at the age of three. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, who endured the Holocaust and struggled to bring their child halfway around the world for a new life of freedom. Liz's most important mission was to make sure the love her parents shared would never be forgotten.
First and foremost a public relations and event planning entrepreneur, Liz was personally selected in 1979 by former First Lady of Kentucky Phyllis George Brown to be her Chief of Staff. They collaborated in bringing glamor, excitement, and a political awareness to the social scenes in Frankfort, Lexington, and Louisville. She created a massive PR network that focused the attention of both Hollywood and the Big Apple on the small city of Louisville, Kentucky, and boosted the movie industry's presence in the Commonwealth.
Liz designed, created, and marketed unique jewelry items including "Leglets" and "Ear Things" for all ages. Celebrities coast to coast wore her designs. She was an innovator in every regard, always ahead of the curve and anticipating each new trend.
Few professional backgrounds read as so extraordinary and diverse. Liz was an agent for All About Travel and a customer service representative at Z Salon. She developed and owned her own online service, Boomer Travel Patrol. International media outlets frequently requested content from Liz for her expertise in travel for the boomer generation, and she subsequently hosted her own radio show, "Travel Beat," and broadcasted on eYada.com as their "Travel Diva."
As a PR consultant and publicist, Liz orchestrated the grand opening of the innovative Mall St. Matthews Food Court and brought national attention to such varied projects as PIZZA EXPO, No More Violence Project, and HealthWorks Kids Museum. Her corporate clients included Z Salon and Spa, PlantJam Media Group, Cyber Chef, and SuperGroups.com. She brought unexpected recognition to artists including the former New Kids on the Block Joey Fatone's Not So Boy Band, early influencer Blondee, "Hustler" expose' author Tonya Flynt-Vega, and author Rick Stanley, whose first-person narrative as Elvis Presley's stepbrother captured the attention of readers world-wide. Without Liz, it would have been just another book about Elvis.
She was co-founder and PR Director of S.O.S (Students Organized for Somalia) and Travel Professionals. She served on the Board of Directors for Robin Hood Project and the Dream Factory. Liz was active in the leadership of Louisville's Business and Professional Women and marketed a "Beauty Book for Baby Boomers" which was a pet project, because Liz's professional appearance never skipped a beat!
Liz had a smile that shone as bright as the morning sun - loyal, loving, dedicated. She was a daughter first, a friend, a colleague, a mentor, an advocate, and a lover of animals especially her cat Miss Kitty, who crossed the Rainbow Bridge in January 2020. Her degree in Political Science from Purdue University and facility with five languages made her an ideal travel companion, and even in all the excitement of her work and famous associations, she lived a natural, healthy, and homeopathically-influenced life, committed to celebrating every day with hope and love.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life is planned for a later a date. A video of the service will be available. Please refer to GoFundMe at gf.me/u/x6h8jt for more information about donations and her favorite charity. Arrangements entrusted to Owen Funeral Home-Dixie Hwy.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.