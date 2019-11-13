|
Elizabeth "Betty" Dalton Baumann
Louisville - Elizabeth Dalton Baumann, 96, of Louisville passed away November 13, 2019.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Loretto Grade School and High School, the University of Louisville, a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She volunteered and was active in Mother of Good Counsel School and Queens Daughters. She was member and officer of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Fincastle Chapter, and past president of the Woman's Club of Louisville.
She was also an active member of Holy Trinity Bereavement Committee, a member of Hurstbourne Country Club and Owl Creek Country Club. She served on the board of Senior House and the Louisville Deaf Oral School. Betty also was a St. X and UofL Fan.
A special thanks to her friend and caregiver Laura Guajardo.
Betty is survived by her husband of 74 years Donald A. Baumann, her children Donald T. Baumann (Diana), David Baumann (Rochelle), George Baumann (Martha), Anne Greenwell (Gerald), Barbara Hayward (Samuel), 11 grandchildren and 20 great- grandchildren.
Funeral Mass 10 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 423 Cherrywood Road, with private burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 3-6 pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or to the donor's choice
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019