Elizabeth "Ashley" Dozier
Louisville - Elizabeth "Ashley" Dozier, 37, of Louisville, KY, passed away on the 29th of June 2019 in Louisville, KY in the company of her friends and family after a long battle with ALS.
Ashley was born in Torrance, CA to Nancy Cooper and Andrew Dozier on September 14, 1981. She grew up in Huntsville, Alabama where she graduated from Lee High School. Ashley graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN in 2004 where she earned a B.A. in Communications and met her husband, John Peck. Ashley married John on the 24th of September 2010 in Louisville, KY. She worked as a program coordinator for the Dean of the Vanderbilt University Medical School before her diagnosis with ALS in 2012. After her diagnosis, she raised money for the ALS Association and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). She also offered fellowship to other ALS sufferers in online forums. Ashley remained an advocate for liberal, humanitarian causes until her death.
Ashley's family wishes to extend special appreciation to Cathy Hoagland, Allison Frazier, Marie Gwinn, and Brittany Johns who cared for her over the past 5 years at her home in Louisville. The family also wishes to extend their appreciation to the medical staffs of Norton Hospital and the University of Louisville Hospital for their care and compassion during her medical care.
Ashley was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Cooper, earlier this year, and is survived by her husband, John Peck; her brother, Cooper Dozier; and her father, Andrew Dozier.
Memorial service 4 pm Saturday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Visitation 1 pm until time of service.
Memorials may be given to the MDA or Heifer International.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019