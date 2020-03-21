|
|
Elizabeth Dries
Louisville - Elizabeth F. Dries, 94, entered Eternal Life Friday, March 20, 2020.
Elizabeth was born to the late Anthony H. and Elizabeth Frerman in Louisville, Kentucky. She was a founding member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church and served her family faithfully as a homemaker. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Dries.
Survivors include her children, Betty J. Cheek (Dale) and Bobby G. Dries; grandchildren, Harvey, Ellie, and Clayton Cheek; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to Donna and Roy Legel for their loving and devoted care to our mother. Your love and devotion to Elizabeth's wellbeing afforded her many opportunities to live a rich and rewarding life well into her early 90's. Also, a special thanks to her neighbors and friends, Shirley and Bill Mattingly, for their watchful care to Mom.
Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services and burial will be held privately.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Boys and Girls Haven - Louisville, Kentucky. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020